Exercise Iron Fist Closing Ceremony Held Aboard JS Ohsumi

OKINAWA, JAPAN (Mar. 12, 2023) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) stand in formation during the closing ceremony for Exercise Iron Fist aboard the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force landing ship tank JS Osumi (LST-4001) while moored in Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 12. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strength the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shelby M. Tucker)

