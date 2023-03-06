Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Iron Fist Closing Ceremony Held Aboard JS Ohsumi [Image 2 of 9]

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shelby Tucker 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    OKINAWA, JAPAN (Mar. 12, 2023) Japanese Major Gen. Shingo Nashinoki, commander, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, gives a speech during the closing ceremony for Exercise Iron Fist aboard the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force landing ship tank JS Osumi (LST-4001) while moored in Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 12. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strength the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shelby M. Tucker)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 03:28
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    JMSDF
    Iron Fist
    Exercise Iron Fist

