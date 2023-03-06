Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean & U.S. Friendship Basketball Event Day 2 [Image 18 of 22]

    Korean &amp; U.S. Friendship Basketball Event Day 2

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey hosts the Korean & U.S. Friendship Basketball Event at Hanson Field House on Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 28-29, 2023. Three Korean and three U.S. teams played several games of basketball in a display of sportsmanship and camaraderie. All teams were recognized for their participation and contribution towards strengthening the ROK-US alliance. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 03:01
    Photo ID: 7678407
    VIRIN: 230129-A-MH955-1289
    Resolution: 4137x6206
    Size: 17.83 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean & U.S. Friendship Basketball Event Day 2 [Image 22 of 22], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Basketball
    ROK-US Alliance
    Target_news_asiapacific
    INCOM-Pacific
    INCOM-P

