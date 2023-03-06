U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey hosts the Korean & U.S. Friendship Basketball Event at Hanson Field House on Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 28-29, 2023. Three Korean and three U.S. teams played several games of basketball in a display of sportsmanship and camaraderie. All teams were recognized for their participation and contribution towards strengthening the ROK-US alliance. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 03:01
|Photo ID:
|7678406
|VIRIN:
|230129-A-MH955-1301
|Resolution:
|4979x3319
|Size:
|12.6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Korean & U.S. Friendship Basketball Event Day 2 [Image 22 of 22], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
