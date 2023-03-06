U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey hosts the Korean & U.S. Friendship Basketball Event at Hanson Field House on Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 28-29, 2023. Three Korean and three U.S. teams played several games of basketball in a display of sportsmanship and camaraderie. All teams were recognized for their participation and contribution towards strengthening the ROK-US alliance. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

