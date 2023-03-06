Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC Change of Command [Image 20 of 29]

    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC Change of Command

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Headquarters and Headquarters Co. holds a Change of Command ceremony at Carey Fitness Center on Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2023. U.S. Army Cpt. Michael A. Cho, the outgoing commander, relinquished command to U.S. Army Cpt. Said A. Outlaw, the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

