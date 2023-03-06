USS Annapolis Faces of the Deep

PHILIPPINE SEA – Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Joseph Hedstrom, assigned to USS Annapolis (SSN 760), poses for a portrait onboard Annapolis, Jan. 28. Annapolis is one of multiple submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 15. Annapolis is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

