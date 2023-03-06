Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Annapolis Faces of the Deep

    GUAM

    01.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA –Fire Control Technician Seaman Apprentice Clifton Brooks, assigned to USS Annapolis (SSN 760), poses for a portrait onboard Annapolis, Jan. 28. Annapolis is one of multiple submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 15. Annapolis is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

    TAGS

    Guam
    SSN
    submarine

