220312-N-YI386-1006 LARGO, Md (March 11, 2023) The Commodores trombone section includes Senior Chief Musician Jennifer Krupa and Musician 1st Class David Hagee. The Commodores are an 18-member group continues the jazz big band legacy with some of the finest musicians in the world. The Commodores' mission includes public concerts, national concert tours, ceremonial support in honoring our veterans, jazz education classes and clinics, and protocol performances for high-level military and civilian government officials. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 20:46 Photo ID: 7678248 VIRIN: 220312-N-YI386-1111 Resolution: 3688x2375 Size: 3.67 MB Location: LARGO, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The United State Navy Band Commodores perform at Prince George's Community College [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Danlie B Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.