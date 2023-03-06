Coast Guard terminates illegal charter near Key West

Coast Guard law enforcement officers from Station Key West and Marine Safety and Security Team (MSST) New York terminated the voyage of an illegal passenger vessel near Key West, Saturday, March 11, 2023. The 58-foot catamaran, which was carrying eight passengers for hire for a full day charter, was found with numerous safety and legal violations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

