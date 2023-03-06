Coast Guard law enforcement officers from Station Key West and Marine Safety and Security Team (MSST) New York terminated the voyage of an illegal passenger vessel near Key West, Saturday, March 11, 2023. The 58-foot catamaran, which was carrying eight passengers for hire for a full day charter, was found with numerous safety and legal violations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 19:57
|Photo ID:
|7678205
|VIRIN:
|230311-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|526.07 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard terminates illegal charter near Key West, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT