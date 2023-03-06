U.K. Space Command Delegation visits JCO

U.K. Royal Air Force Air Commodore Adam Bone, U.K. Space Command director of operations, plans, and training, listens to a briefing at the Joint Task Force-Space Defense Commercial Operations Cell (JCO) facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2023. Bone visited various space facilities in the area to sustain the momentum of U.K.- U.S. integration to date. The JCO is an extension of the National Space Defense Center operations floor, and it leverages commercial providers to provide diverse, timely Space Domain Awareness in direct support of the NSDC’s core protect and defend mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

