    U.K. Space Command Delegation visits JCO [Image 1 of 5]

    U.K. Space Command Delegation visits JCO

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    From left, U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, Joint Task Force-Space Defense commander, Joe Gerber, JTF-SD Commercial Operations Cell (JCO) lead integrator, and Barbara Golf, Space Systems Command strategic advisor for Space Domain Awareness (SDA), host U.K. Royal Air Force Air Commodore Adam Bone, U.K. Space Command director of operations, plans, and training, at the JCO facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2023. Bone visited various space facilities in the area to sustain the momentum of U.K.- U.S. integration to date. The JCO is an extension of the National Space Defense Center operations floor, and it leverages commercial providers to provide diverse, timely SDA in direct support of the NSDC’s core protect and defend mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

    This work, U.K. Space Command Delegation visits JCO [Image 5 of 5], by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Air Force
    JCO
    JTF-SD
    U.K. Space Command

