U.K. Space Command Delegation visits JCO

From left, U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, Joint Task Force-Space Defense commander, Joe Gerber, JTF-SD Commercial Operations Cell (JCO) lead integrator, and Barbara Golf, Space Systems Command strategic advisor for Space Domain Awareness (SDA), host U.K. Royal Air Force Air Commodore Adam Bone, U.K. Space Command director of operations, plans, and training, at the JCO facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2023. Bone visited various space facilities in the area to sustain the momentum of U.K.- U.S. integration to date. The JCO is an extension of the National Space Defense Center operations floor, and it leverages commercial providers to provide diverse, timely SDA in direct support of the NSDC’s core protect and defend mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

