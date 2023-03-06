Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Welcome Home [Image 5 of 7]

    Operation Welcome Home

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The 42nd Air Base Wing coordinated a motorcycle ride to escort the Traveling American Veterans Wall March 12, 2023, from Prattville, Ala., to Maxwell Air Force Base. 

    Approximately 50 motorcyclists and veterans from across the River Region and Alabama participated in the escort ride.

    The installation will host a series of events during Operation Welcome Home March 13 - 15 to celebrate, reflect and educate the community on the contributions of American veterans.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 17:49
    Photo ID: 7678128
    VIRIN: 230312-F-XM554-1038
    Resolution: 6121x4078
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Welcome Home [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Welcome Home flags
    Operation Welcome Home
    Operation Welcome Home
    Operation Welcome Home
    Operation Welcome Home
    Operation Welcome Home
    Operation Welcome Home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vietnam
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Operation Welcome Home
    42nd ABW
    AFWN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT