A Day in the Life

Airman Trygve Briones (left), from Urbana, Illinois, assigned to the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, secures an E-2D Hawkeye in the hangar bay of of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 11, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

Date Taken: 03.11.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US