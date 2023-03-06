Sgt. Carlos Reyes, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic assigned to the 982nd Signal Company Combat Camera(Airborne), instructs fellow soldiers on how to properly conduct preventive maintenance checks and services(PMCS) on military wheeled vehicles in East Point, GA., March 11, 2023. Carlos serves as the maintenance non-commission officer and is responsible for the overall management of scheduled and unscheduled maintenance for the unit’s wheeled vehicles and ground support equipment to maintain readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)

