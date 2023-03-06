Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Routine Preventive Maintenance Checks & Services [Image 9 of 13]

    Routine Preventive Maintenance Checks &amp; Services

    EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Sgt. Carlos Reyes, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic assigned to the 982nd Signal Company Combat Camera(Airborne), instructs fellow soldiers on how to properly conduct preventive maintenance checks and services(PMCS) on military wheeled vehicles in East Point, GA., March 11, 2023. Carlos serves as the maintenance non-commission officer and is responsible for the overall management of scheduled and unscheduled maintenance for the unit’s wheeled vehicles and ground support equipment to maintain readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 12:35
    Photo ID: 7677855
    VIRIN: 230311-A-FN863-170
    Resolution: 6051x9076
    Size: 20.64 MB
    Location: EAST POINT, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Routine Preventive Maintenance Checks & Services [Image 13 of 13], by SSG David Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

