A Ghanaian Armed Forces member hands out basic preventive medication and
vitamins to patients for a medical readiness training exercise during Flintlock in
Daboya, Ghana, March 8, 2023. The MEDRETE was to facilitate integration and
interoperability between U.S. Special Operations Forces, western partner nations
and African partner forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Tommy L. Spitzer)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 11:27
|Photo ID:
|7677817
|VIRIN:
|230308-A-BC181-1989
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|13.91 MB
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ghanaian and U.S. Forces conduct MEDRETE [Image 11 of 11], by CPL Tommy Spitzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT