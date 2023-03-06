A Ghanaian Armed Forces member hands out basic preventive medication and

vitamins to patients for a medical readiness training exercise during Flintlock in

Daboya, Ghana, March 8, 2023. The MEDRETE was to facilitate integration and

interoperability between U.S. Special Operations Forces, western partner nations

and African partner forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Tommy L. Spitzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 11:27 Photo ID: 7677817 VIRIN: 230308-A-BC181-1989 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 13.91 MB Location: DABOYA, GH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ghanaian and U.S. Forces conduct MEDRETE [Image 11 of 11], by CPL Tommy Spitzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.