    Ghanaian and U.S. Forces conduct MEDRETE [Image 11 of 11]

    DABOYA, GHANA

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Tommy Spitzer 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A Ghanaian Armed Forces member hands out basic preventive medication and
    vitamins to patients for a medical readiness training exercise during Flintlock in
    Daboya, Ghana, March 8, 2023. The MEDRETE was to facilitate integration and
    interoperability between U.S. Special Operations Forces, western partner nations
    and African partner forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Tommy L. Spitzer)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 11:27
    This work, Ghanaian and U.S. Forces conduct MEDRETE [Image 11 of 11], by CPL Tommy Spitzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock

