A Ghanaian Armed Forces member hands out basic preventive medication and

vitamins to patients for a medical readiness training exercise during Flintlock in

Daboya, Ghana, March 8, 2023. The MEDRETE was to facilitate integration and

interoperability between U.S. Special Operations Forces, western partner nations

and African partner forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Tommy L. Spitzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 11:27 Photo ID: 7677816 VIRIN: 230308-A-BC181-1915 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.7 MB Location: DABOYA, GH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ghanaian and U.S. Forces conduct MEDRETE [Image 11 of 11], by CPL Tommy Spitzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.