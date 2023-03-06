Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ghanaian and U.S. Forces conduct MEDRETE [Image 9 of 11]

    Ghanaian and U.S. Forces conduct MEDRETE

    DABOYA, GHANA

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Tommy Spitzer 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A U.S. Army Soldier listens to a patient's symptoms to find a diagnosis for a medical readiness training exercise during Flintlock in Daboya, Ghana, March 8, 2023. The MEDRETE was to facilitate integration and interoperability between U.S. Special Operations Forces, western partner nations and African partner forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Tommy L. Spitzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 11:27
    Photo ID: 7677815
    VIRIN: 230308-A-BC181-1815
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.12 MB
    Location: DABOYA, GH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ghanaian and U.S. Forces conduct MEDRETE [Image 11 of 11], by CPL Tommy Spitzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock

