A U.S. Army Soldier listens to a patient's symptoms to find a diagnosis for a medical readiness training exercise during Flintlock in Daboya, Ghana, March 8, 2023. The MEDRETE was to facilitate integration and interoperability between U.S. Special Operations Forces, western partner nations and African partner forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Tommy L. Spitzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 11:27 Photo ID: 7677815 VIRIN: 230308-A-BC181-1815 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.12 MB Location: DABOYA, GH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ghanaian and U.S. Forces conduct MEDRETE [Image 11 of 11], by CPL Tommy Spitzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.