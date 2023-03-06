USS Paul Hamilton Strait Of Hormuz Transit

230311-N-NH267-1160 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (March 11, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Enrique Pallera, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), takes a photo, March 11, 2023, in the Strait of Hormuz. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

Date Taken: 03.11.2023
Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ