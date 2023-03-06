USS Paul Hamilton Strait Of Hormuz Transit

230311-N-NH267-1143 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (March 11, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Ryan Young, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), holds a .240 machine gun, March 11, 2023, in the Strait of Hormuz. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 05:39
|Photo ID:
|7677635
|VIRIN:
|230311-N-NH257-1143
|Resolution:
|3813x2538
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|STRAIT OF HORMUZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
