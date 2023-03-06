Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton Strait Of Hormuz Transit [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Paul Hamilton Strait Of Hormuz Transit

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230311-N-NH267-1047 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (March 11, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class James McKelvey, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), mans a .50 caliber machine gun, March 11, 2023, in the Strait of Hormuz. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 05:39
    Photo ID: 7677633
    VIRIN: 230311-N-NH257-1047
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Strait Of Hormuz Transit [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    Arabian Gulf
    Destroyer
    Paul Hamilton
    Strait Of Hormuz
    Strait Transit

