USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill

230310-N-NH267-1112 ARABIAN GULF (March 10, 2023) Chief Personnel Specialist Jykeith Babins, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), mentors Sailors during a general quarters drill in the Arabian Gulf, March 10, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

