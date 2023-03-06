Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230310-N-NH267-1067 ARABIAN GULF (March 10, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) use a fire hose during a general quarters drill in the Arabian Gulf, March 10, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
