230310-N-NH267-2026 ARABIAN GULF (March 10, 2023) Cmdr. Jake Ferrari, commanding officer of guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), left, meets with members of the Bahrain Defense Force, March 10, 2023, in the Arabian Gulf, during International Maritime Exercise 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 05:38 Photo ID: 7677623 VIRIN: 230310-N-NH257-2026 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 918.27 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton CO Meets with BDF Members [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.