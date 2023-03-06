USS Paul Hamilton Torpedo Upload

230308-N-NH267-1285 ARABIAN GULF (March 8, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Aiden Byrd, right, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Brandon Schlottman upload a M46 torpedo aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), March 8, 2023, in the Arabian Gulf during International Maritime Exercise 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

