    USS Paul Hamilton Torpedo Upload [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Paul Hamilton Torpedo Upload

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230308-N-NH267-1279 ARABIAN GULF (March 8, 2023) Sailors upload a M46 torpedo aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), March 8, 2023, in the Arabian Gulf during International Maritime Exercise 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 05:01
    Photo ID: 7677587
    VIRIN: 230308-N-NH257-1279
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Torpedo Upload [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Paul Hamilton
    5th Fleet
    DDG 60
    IMX 23
    IMX23

