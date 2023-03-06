230308-N-NH267-1279 ARABIAN GULF (March 8, 2023) Sailors upload a M46 torpedo aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), March 8, 2023, in the Arabian Gulf during International Maritime Exercise 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 05:01
|Photo ID:
|7677587
|VIRIN:
|230308-N-NH257-1279
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
This work, USS Paul Hamilton Torpedo Upload [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
