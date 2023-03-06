USS Truxtun pulls into Jordan

230307-N-JO162-1114 AQABA, Jordan (March 7, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Kyle Spahr, left, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class David Delgado, center, and Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Michael Garcia, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), practice visit, board, search, and seizure maneuvers in Aqaba, Jordan, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023, March 7, 2023. IMX 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

