Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Truxtun pulls into Jordan [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Truxtun pulls into Jordan

    AQABA, JORDAN

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230307-N-JO162-1097 AQABA, Jordan (March 7, 2023) Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Sutton, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class David Delgado, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103), practice visit, board, search, and seizure maneuvers in Aqaba, Jordan, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023, March 7, 2023. IMX 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 05:02
    Photo ID: 7677552
    VIRIN: 230307-N-JO162-1097
    Resolution: 3419x2279
    Size: 472.56 KB
    Location: AQABA, JO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Truxtun pulls into Jordan [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Truxtun pulls into Jordan
    USS Truxtun pulls into Jordan
    USS Truxtun pulls into Jordan
    USS Truxtun pulls into Jordan
    USS Truxtun pulls into Jordan
    USS Truxtun pulls into Jordan
    USS Truxtun pulls into Jordan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    International Maritime Exercise
    Cutlass Express
    IMX 23
    IMX23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT