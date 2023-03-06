Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Drill

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) fires the Mark 38 25 mm machine gun while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 23:19
    Photo ID: 7677256
    VIRIN: 230311-N-UA460-0700
    Resolution: 1848x1048
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Drill, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Drill
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Drill

    TAGS

    PACFIRE
    DESRON 15
    Milius
    Mark 38
    CTF 71

