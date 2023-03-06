U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Everett

230310-N-PG545-1297, Everett, Washington (March 10, 2023) U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at the Everett Civic Auditorium as part of their 2023 national tour. The Sea Chanters performed 19 concerts over 22 days, covering 2800 ground miles throughout Washington, Oregon, California and Arizona.



National tours allow the band to connect with communities in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis, and to honor those who have served and continue to serve in the military.

(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

