Flight Operations

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Kimani Clayton, from Detroit, assigned to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, acts as safety for a F/A-18E Super Hornet to transit the flight deck of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 10, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 17:06
|Photo ID:
|7677124
|VIRIN:
|230310-N-CO784-3221
|Resolution:
|4623x3082
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
