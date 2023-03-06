An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, launches off of the flight deck of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) using the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launching System (EMALS), March 10, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.11.2023 17:06 Photo ID: 7677123 VIRIN: 230310-N-CO784-3090 Resolution: 2413x1609 Size: 1.2 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.