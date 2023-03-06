Flight Operations

Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Analisbet Pastenesvelez, from Salem, Oregon, assigned to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, stands by to chain an aircraft following a launch and recovery cycle on the flight deck of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 10, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

