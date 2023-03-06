Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Air National Guard Paralegal Wins Award

    125TH FIGHTER WING, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicole Moore, 125th Fighter Wing law office superintendent, poses for a photo at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, March 11, 2023. Moore won the 2022 Outstanding Air Reserve Component Senior Noncommissioned Officer in Charge Paralegal of the Year for her accomplishments in and outside of work. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Air Force
    FLANG
    125th FW
    2022 Outstanding Air Reserve Component Senior Noncommissioned Officer in Charge Paralegal of the Yea

