Florida Air National Guard Paralegal Wins Award

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicole Moore, 125th Fighter Wing law office superintendent, poses for a photo at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, March 11, 2023. Moore won the 2022 Outstanding Air Reserve Component Senior Noncommissioned Officer in Charge Paralegal of the Year for her accomplishments in and outside of work. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brooke Keisler)

