Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducting live-fire exercise during Bayonet Apex at the training range in Slunj, Croatia, Mar. 11, 2023. Exercise Bayonet Apex is a live fire and combat skills proficiency training exercise for the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. Paratroopers will qualify on their individual and crew served weapons, and build combat readiness in Engineering, Military Intelligence and Signal skills during this training in Croatia. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Graigg Faggionato)

