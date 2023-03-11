Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023 [Image 6 of 14]

    Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023

    SLUNJ, CROATIA

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Graigg Faggionato 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducting live-fire exercise during Bayonet Apex at the training range in Slunj, Croatia, Mar. 11, 2023. Exercise Bayonet Apex is a live fire and combat skills proficiency training exercise for the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. Paratroopers will qualify on their individual and crew served weapons, and build combat readiness in Engineering, Military Intelligence and Signal skills during this training in Croatia. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Graigg Faggionato)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 12:20
    Photo ID: 7676901
    VIRIN: 230311-A-KP807-0079
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 11.37 MB
    Location: SLUNJ, HR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023
    Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023
    Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023
    Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023
    Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023
    Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023
    Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023
    Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023
    Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023
    Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023
    Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023
    Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023
    Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023
    Exercise Bayonet Apex, Slunj 11 March, 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT