    Award Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Award Ceremony

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Varley, center left, and Spc. Nicolas White, center right, receive awards for winning the 2023 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, March 10, 2023, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. White was Georgia's best Soldier while Varley won the best noncommissioned officer category. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kayden Reed)

    2023 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Banquet
    2023 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Banquet
    Award Ceremony

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    National Guard

