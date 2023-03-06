Award Ceremony

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Varley, center left, and Spc. Nicolas White, center right, receive awards for winning the 2023 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, March 10, 2023, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. White was Georgia's best Soldier while Varley won the best noncommissioned officer category. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kayden Reed)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.11.2023 10:57 Photo ID: 7676847 VIRIN: 230310-Z-SW312-1003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.34 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US