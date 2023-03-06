2023 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Banquet

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, The Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense, presents the Georgia Commendation Medal to Spc. Nicolas White March 10, 2023, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. White received the award for winning the 2023 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kayden Reed)

