2023 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Banquet

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Logan, state command sergeant major of the Georgia Army National Guard, presents plaques to competitors of the 2023 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, March 10, 2023, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition tested readiness and adaptiveness of Georgia's best Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kayden Reed)

