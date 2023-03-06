Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Banquet [Image 1 of 3]

    2023 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Banquet

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Logan, state command sergeant major of the Georgia Army National Guard, presents plaques to competitors of the 2023 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, March 10, 2023, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition tested readiness and adaptiveness of Georgia's best Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Kayden Reed)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 10:57
    Photo ID: 7676843
    VIRIN: 230310-Z-SW312-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Banquet [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Banquet
    2023 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Banquet
    Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT