    A Day in the Life [Image 1 of 5]

    A Day in the Life

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Recruit Mykenzi Murray (left), from Lancaster, Ohio, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Agneris Camacho, from Puerto Rico, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Fords (CVN 78) air department move equipment during a pre-staging of the ships hangar bay, March 2, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 07:22
    Photo ID: 7676667
    VIRIN: 230303-N-XQ548-1028
    Resolution: 5112x3408
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    TAGS

    hangar bay
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    US Navy
    XQ548

