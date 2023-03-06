NATO eFP Battle Group Poland Pierces Through the Cold

Command Sergeant Major of The Royal Lancers, Prince of Wales Troop, NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division instructs junior enlisted soldiers on procedures during a bayonet training exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March 10, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

