    NATO eFP Battle Group Poland Pierces Through the Cold [Image 1 of 12]

    NATO eFP Battle Group Poland Pierces Through the Cold

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    A U.K. soldier assigned to The Royal Lancers, Prince of Wales Troop, NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division applies camouflage during a bayonet training exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March 10, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

