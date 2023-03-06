Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bilateral urban combat exercise during Iron Fist 23 [Image 4 of 12]

    Bilateral urban combat exercise during Iron Fist 23

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Wallace 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an urban combat exercise, Iron Fist 23, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 9, 2023. The exercise enabled U.S. Marines and soldiers with the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to rehearse urban movement, communication, and fire suppression. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William N. Wallace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 04:50
    Photo ID: 7676592
    VIRIN: 230310-M-BL979-1701
    Resolution: 3299x4948
    Size: 714 KB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bilateral urban combat exercise during Iron Fist 23 [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl William Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bilateral urban combat exercise during Iron Fist 23
    Bilateral urban combat exercise during Iron Fist 23
    Bilateral urban combat exercise during Iron Fist 23
    Bilateral urban combat exercise during Iron Fist 23
    Bilateral urban combat exercise during Iron Fist 23
    Bilateral urban combat exercise during Iron Fist 23
    Bilateral urban combat exercise during Iron Fist 23
    Bilateral urban combat exercise during Iron Fist 23
    Bilateral urban combat exercise during Iron Fist 23
    Bilateral urban combat exercise during Iron Fist 23
    Bilateral urban combat exercise during Iron Fist 23
    Bilateral urban combat exercise during Iron Fist 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Allies
    Bilateral
    JSDF
    Iron Fist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT