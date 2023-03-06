Soldiers with 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, provide cover to U.S. Marines, with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, during an urban combat exercise, Iron Fist 23, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 9, 2023. The exercise enabled U.S. Marines and soldiers with the 1st ARDR, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to rehearse urban movement, communication, and fire suppression. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William N. Wallace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.11.2023 04:52 Photo ID: 7676590 VIRIN: 230310-M-BL979-1479 Resolution: 3752x2501 Size: 2.39 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bilateral urban combat exercise during Iron Fist 23 [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl William Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.