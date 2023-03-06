Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CALFEX [Image 4 of 6]

    CALFEX

    LOPBURI, THAILAND

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Wilkins 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Stryker armored vehicles from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, travel in formation to their objective during a combined arms live fire exercise rehearsal as part of exercise Cobra Gold at Lopburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 9, 2023. Cobra Gold allows the U.S. to train side-by-side with regional partners and enhances the longstanding relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Wilkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 00:03
    Photo ID: 7676540
    VIRIN: 230310-A-QI700-0004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.44 MB
    Location: LOPBURI, TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CALFEX [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Christopher Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CALFEX
    CALFEX
    CALFEX
    CALFEX
    CALFEX
    CALFEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CobraGold #CG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT