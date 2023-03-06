U.S. Army Stryker armored vehicles from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, travel in formation to their objective during a combined arms live fire exercise rehearsal as part of exercise Cobra Gold at Lopburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 9, 2023. Cobra Gold allows the U.S. to train side-by-side with regional partners and enhances the longstanding relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 00:02
|Photo ID:
|7676535
|VIRIN:
|230310-A-QI700-0002
|Resolution:
|4477x4480
|Size:
|16.65 MB
|Location:
|LOPBURI, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CALFEX [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Christopher Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
