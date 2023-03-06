SECNAV visits USS Carter Hall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets with Sailors during an all-hands call aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Mar. 10, 2023. Secretary Del Toro is in Virginia Beach to thank U.S. service members assigned to USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2, Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15, and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 for their hard work during recent high-altitude surveillance balloon recovery operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

