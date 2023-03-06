Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV visits USS Carter Hall [Image 4 of 11]

    SECNAV visits USS Carter Hall

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with Sailors during an all-hands call aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Mar. 10, 2023. Secretary Del Toro is in Virginia Beach to thank U.S. service members assigned to USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2, Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15, and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 for their hard work during recent high-altitude surveillance balloon recovery operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 20:58
    Photo ID: 7676464
    VIRIN: 230310-N-XI307-1072
    Resolution: 4889x3492
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Second Fleet
    SECNAV
    C2F
    Ready to Fight
    XI307

