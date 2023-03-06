Crane Elementary visits Yuma Children’s Expo as part of airshow

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amanda Martinez, distribution management specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, colors with students from the Crane Elementary School District during the Children’s Expo at the installation, March 10, 2023. The event featured performances and educational displays of military aircraft and ground equipment allowing children with special needs to enjoy the Yuma Airshow 2023 in a controlled environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

